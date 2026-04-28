Australia passes 10,000 home energy upgrades under $1 billion home fund

Loan volumes through the fund nearly doubled in the final quarter of 2025, Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy Josh Wilson said, as households increasingly bundled rooftop solar, batteries, and inverters to maximise savings.

The Household Energy Upgrades Fund (HEUF) provides discounted finance for a range of clean energy technologies including rooftop solar, batteries, heat pumps, EV chargers, energy efficient appliances, and double-glazing.

Since launching in May 2024, CEFC has committed more than $400 million in discounted finance, backed by seven co-financiers and leveraging an additional $400 million in private investment. Co-financiers include Brighte, Plenti, Plico, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ING, and Bank Australia.

Queensland and NSW account for around 2,600 households between them. Uptake tripled following the launch on 1 July, 2025, of the government’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program (CHBP), which allows households to combine savings on rooftop solar, batteries, and inverters.

The Clean Energy Regulator reported more than 193,000 validated battery installations under the CHBP in the program’s first six months, adding 4.6 GWh of capacity – more than the combined capacity of the 12 largest large-scale batteries in the National Electricity Market. The regulator projects between 350,000 and 520,000 battery installations in 2026, delivering 8 to 12 GWh of additional capacity.

Under the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme, approximately 270,000 small-scale solar systems were installed in 2025, delivering around 2.8 GW of rooftop solar capacity. The regulator expects 3.0 to 3.7 GW of small-scale solar in 2026, supported by the CHBP driving demand for new and upgraded solar-plus-storage systems.

Treasury analysis found that electrification combined with the purchase of solar, batteries, and an electric vehicle can reduce typical household energy costs by around $4,300 per year.