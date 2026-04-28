Saft to supply additional batteries as New Zealand’s major BESS doubles in size

The Saft battery division of French energy multinational TotalEnergies has announced it will supply an additional 100 / 200 MWh for the Huntly battery energy storage system (BESS) project, over the original 100 MW/200 MWh deal signed two years ago, bringing the site to 200 MW / 400 MWh.

The Huntly BESS, on New Zealand’s North Island, commenced construction in 2025 with an eye to completing in mid-2026, with what was already the country’s largest battery system even in the first stage. The new second stage is set to start construction in the second quarter of FY27, with the financial year running from June 1 to July 31. The commissioning of the new second stage is now planned for FY 2028, implying early 2029 on the calendar.

Power company Genesis Energy is installing the utility-scale project at the coal- and gas-fired Huntly Power Station as part of its “Huntly Portfolio” of energy storage assets.

As in the first instance, Saft will supply storage based on the Intensium Shift+ lithium-ion battery containers combined with power conversion and control systems.

Genesis earlier noted an estimated project cost for the second stage of NZ$106 million (USD 62 million), and that only minor new consents are required for the additional build and construction activities.

“Scaling Huntly with a 200 MWh battery extension demonstrates what utility-scale storage can deliver when backed by proven technology and end-to-end execution. Building on the first 100 MW / 200 MWh phase, Saft will provide additional lithium-ion containers, integrated power conversion and controls, supporting a more resilient and secure New Zealand power system”, said Vincent Le Quintrec, ESS sales director at Saft.

Genesis’ chief operating officer, Tracey Hickman, had positive words for Saft, saying: “Saft had proven an efficient and cost-effective partner in the delivery of stage one of the Huntly battery project. We were confident in selecting Saft once again to deliver stage two and look forward to continuing to work with them in helping secure a renewable energy future for New Zealand.”

Hickman added, “Reaching FID on the second-stage BESS reflects the disciplined execution of our Gen35 strategy and our focus on investing in assets that enhance flexibility across our portfolio. BESS provides fast-response capability that is increasingly important as the generation mix evolves, allowing us to better manage variability and support a more dynamic electricity system.”