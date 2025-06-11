Sungrow unveils PowerTitan 3.0 battery with 684 Ah cell

From ESS News

Chinese inverter and BESS supplier Sungrow has unveiled its next-generation PowerTitan 3.0 energy storage platform. It features the industry’s first mass-producible 684 Ah cell and an all-liquid-cooled silicon carbide (SiC) power conversion system.

The single platform supports multiple configurations, enabling broad, global application versatility. All functional modules are standardised and can be flexibly deployed based on specific scenario needs without requiring redesign.

PowerTitan 3.0 is offered in three versions – Flex (3.45 MWh), Class (6.9 MWh), and Plus (12.5 MWh) – offering two- to 12-hour storage durations. The system is capable of operating in environments ranging from -40 C to 55 C and altitudes up to 5,000 metres.

