Zenaji ready to ride future lithium titanate oxide battery wave

Melbourne-headquartered battery systems manufacturer Zenaji says its Eternity lithium titanate oxide battery energy storage system (LTO BESS) is competitive with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) products and ready to join the technology’s forecast annual 12.6% growth by 2032.

Zenaji Australia Head of Global Distribution and Endless Energy Group Managing Director Simon Fawaz told pv magazine this statistic underscores the importance of LTO battery adoption.

“The demand for safe, reliable, and durable battery solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors continues to rise,” Fawaz said.

“With their exceptional cycle life, safety and ability to perform under extreme temperatures, Zenaji’s LTO batteries are uniquely positioned to meet these needs. Additionally, our commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards reinforce our dedication to designing and delivering sustainable, future-ready solutions.”

Fawaz said the Eternity LTO batteries are engineered for up to 60+ years of operation, which significantly reduces replacement costs over time and reduces waste through extended operational life.

They are capable of 22,000+ cycles with an expected lifespan of 60,000 cycles, backed by a 20-year guarantee, exceeding cycles of LFP’s between 500-7,000 cycles.

“The batteries provide 100% depth of discharge with rapid charging and discharging and modular units (36.3 kWh – 44.9 kWh) can be scaled up to meet commercial and grid-scale energy requirements,” Fawaz said.

“Also, there is no thermal runaway, fire risk, or hazardous conditions as the batteries operate with safety features at both high and low temperatures, between -40°C to 60°C.”

Case study

After an existing battery installation at a New South Wales (NSW) residential estate was unable to manage daily loads ranging from 350-700 kWh, and the requirement of more than one charge-discharge cycle per day, the owners switched to a Zenaji Eternity LTO BESS.

Over three weeks, an existing 40-foot container was repurposed to house the new battery system, which included a 70 kW solar array with 3 x 20 kW Fronius inverters and three 20 kW Selectronic units (120 V) grid-forming inverters.

Six stacks of Zenaji Eternity batteries rated at 32 kWh each were configured as two 120 V strings with a total capacity of 192 kWh.

Safety measures included Noark DC breakers for protection and mitigate arc flash risks.