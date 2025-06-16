Longi unveils 700 W back-contact PV panel with world record silicon solar cell

Chinese solar manufacturer Longi has unveiled a new PV module with 25.9% efficiency, produced using both low- and high-temperature passivation techniques.

Longi has unveiled a new solar module that utilises the company’s proprietary hybrid interdigitated back contact (HIBC) crystalline silicon solar cell based on a full-size silicon wafer, and reached a world-record power conversion efficiency of 27.81% in mid-April.

The company said the 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm module offers 25.9% efficiency and 700 W power output, with a power density of 259 W/m². The temperature coefficient is -0.24%/C.

Longi said the cells are manufactured using both low- and high-temperature passivation on the front side. It added that the cell design features an “advanced” moisture barrier with a densely cross-linked polymer matrix.

“The Tairay wafer uses a one-line welding structure with improved any-cracking performance,” Longi Chairman Zhong Baoshen said, without providing further details.

In April, the company said its Central Research Institute independently developed the record-setting HIBC cell.

“By redesigning both the cell architecture and material systems, we achieved simultaneous breakthroughs in optical management and carrier transport efficiency,” a spokesperson told pv magazine at the time. “This opens a new frontier for enhancing module power density and sets a benchmark for the next generation of photovoltaic performance.”

Back-contact solar cells, known for high efficiency and compatibility, have led efficiency rankings since SunPower’s 20.3% record in 2007 using interdigitated back contact (IBC) technology. BC technology has achieved eight consecutive world records in crystalline silicon module efficiency over the past 30 years.

