Trina Solar reveals 841 W perovskite-silicon tandem PV module prototype

China-headquartered solar manufacturer Trina Solar presented a new perovskite-silicon tandem solar module prototype during the SNEC International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition in Shanghai, China.

The panel has an overall module efficiency of 27.1% and is based on 210 mm tandem cells. Trina said it used low-temperature connection technology to achieve higher optical utilisation and reduce resistance loss.

The manufacturer said the new product’s temperature coefficient is 20% lower than that of heterojunction modules.

More technical details on the prototype were not disclosed.

In March, Trina Solar’s National Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology said its newly developed perovskite-polysilicon tandem module had achieved a peak power output of 808 W in testing conducted by Germany-headquartered testing and certification company TÜV SÜD.

The module, built on a 210 mm silicon wafer and measuring 3.1 m², was the first industrial-standard PV module globally to surpass 800 W, the manufacturer said at the time, without providing further details.

The company also said in April that it had reached 31.1% efficiency in a 210 mm industrial-size perovskite-silicon cell. A few days before SNEC, it said it achieved 30.6% efficiency in a 1,185 cm² tandem module.

From pv Global