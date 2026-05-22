Tasmania commits $1.8 billion for energy generation and asset upgrades

The 2026-27 Tasmania Budget and Forward Estimates has committed $1.8 billion (USD 1.2 billion) for major energy generation and network asset infrastructure projects.

Tasmania Treasurer Eric Abetz said the government is delivering intergenerational infrastructure Tasmania “must have now and for the future.”

“Across the next four years, Hydro Tasmania will be investing around $880 million into upgrading and modernising our hydropower system,” Abetz said.

“Hydro is progressing projects at the Edgar, Meadowbank, and Scott’s Peak dams, as well as continuing upgrades at Poatina, Lemonthyme and Gordon Power Stations.”

The Treasurer said the upgrades will deliver better efficiency and improve reliability, ensuring the hydropower system delivers clean energy for decades to come.

“TasNetworks will [also] be investing $970.5 million to progress Stage 1 of the North West Transmission Developments project,” he said.

“We are increasing the reliability for customers at Zeehan and Sheffield, as well as supporting communities and critical mining customers on the West Coast with the Rosebery Substation Transformer and Switchgear Replacement Project.”

Minister for Energy and Renewables Nick Duigan said TasNetworks is continually upgrading Tasmania’s electricity network to boost capacity.

“Annual capital investment across the transmission and distribution networks averages almost $300 million per annum over the next four years,” Duigan said.

The North West Transmission Developments (NWTD) project will be delivered across two stages to align with construction of the first Marinus Link cable.

“Project Marinus is expected to unlock additional Hydro Tasmania returns to government of around $470 million per year once operational, helping fund essential services,” Duigan said.

“Through negotiations with the other shareholders in Marinus Link, Tasmania’s contribution to date has been recognised and no further funding from Tasmania is required for the construction of the project. This has saved the State Budget at least $98.5 million.”