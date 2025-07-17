New Western Australia partnership takes aim at producing green iron

Three Perth-headquartered companies have joined forces to form a new joint venture with the goal of producing green iron using iron ore and green hydrogen also produced locally.
Mineral exploration company Athena Resources, green hydrogen developer Warradarge Energy and mining, logistics and port services business Fenix have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create Mid West Green Iron Project.
The partners bring essential capabilities to produce green iron, which are, Athena for its high-grade magnetite, Warradarge Energy to supply the green hydrogen, and Fenix, which offers logistics and port services.
The collaboration aims to leverage Western Australia’s abundant renewable energy resources and magnetite deposits to compete globally in green iron production.
Athena’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Peter Jones said the quality, scale, location and metallurgy of its Byro Magnetite Project, located 650 kilometres north of Perth, can provide the ultra-high-grade concentrate products required for a regional green iron development.
“Warradarge Energy have a similar regional focus and synergistic scaled development plan for their Warradarge Green Hydrogen Project in the mid-west,” Jones said.
“Fenix, Athena’s largest shareholder, have the regional logistics solutions and balance sheet to support future project development and management of a green iron project.”
Jones added Athena’s primary focus remains the development of the company’s 100% owned high quality Byro Magnetite Project.
“Partnering on local green iron opportunities is an obvious opportunity for Athena to develop a future high value market for our iron products in addition to the obvious export opportunities,” Jones said.
The project will be developed in stages including testing the feasibility of green iron production using Athena’s ore samples by the end of 2026, and if successful, build a small-scale plant, then scale up to a full-size plant based on a successful demonstration, to then begin commercial production.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.