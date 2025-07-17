New Western Australia partnership takes aim at producing green iron

Three Perth-headquartered companies have joined forces to form a new joint venture with the goal of producing green iron using iron ore and green hydrogen also produced locally.

Mineral exploration company Athena Resources, green hydrogen developer Warradarge Energy and mining, logistics and port services business Fenix have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create Mid West Green Iron Project.

The partners bring essential capabilities to produce green iron, which are, Athena for its high-grade magnetite, Warradarge Energy to supply the green hydrogen, and Fenix, which offers logistics and port services.

The collaboration aims to leverage Western Australia’s abundant renewable energy resources and magnetite deposits to compete globally in green iron production.

Athena’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Peter Jones said the quality, scale, location and metallurgy of its Byro Magnetite Project, located 650 kilometres north of Perth, can provide the ultra-high-grade concentrate products required for a regional green iron development.

“Warradarge Energy have a similar regional focus and synergistic scaled development plan for their Warradarge Green Hydrogen Project in the mid-west,” Jones said.

“Fenix, Athena’s largest shareholder, have the regional logistics solutions and balance sheet to support future project development and management of a green iron project.”

Jones added Athena’s primary focus remains the development of the company’s 100% owned high quality Byro Magnetite Project.

“Partnering on local green iron opportunities is an obvious opportunity for Athena to develop a future high value market for our iron products in addition to the obvious export opportunities,” Jones said.

The project will be developed in stages including testing the feasibility of green iron production using Athena’s ore samples by the end of 2026, and if successful, build a small-scale plant, then scale up to a full-size plant based on a successful demonstration, to then begin commercial production.