GoodWe launches scalable C&I battery system with 100 kWh+ capacity

From ESS News

GoodWe has introduced its new BAT series high-voltage battery cabinet for the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. The system is available in two capacities, 102.4 kWh and 112.6 kWh, which are achieved by using a different number of the same standard battery packs. The smaller cabinet contains 10 packs while the larger contains 11.

This difference in pack count also results in different nominal system voltages, 512 V and 563.2 V respectively, allowing for flexibility in system design. The battery is designed to pair with the company’s ET series hybrid inverters, initially integrating with the ET50kW model to create a 50 kW / 100 kWh energy storage solution for small to medium C&I installations.

“Businesses are facing rising electricity costs, an urgent need for energy resilience and setting ambitious decarbonisation goals. The new BAT system is the ideal solution to these challenges, enabling companies to reduce peak demand charges, maximise solar self-consumption, and ensure uninterrupted operations during grid outages,” said Jie Zhang, managing director of GoodWe Europe.

