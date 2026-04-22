PowerPlus to triple battery production capability with ARENA grant

PowerPlus Energy has been awarded a $2.3 million (USD 1.65 million) grant under the Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s (ARENA) Battery Breakthrough Initiative to semi-automate its battery pack assembly line and expand manufacturing capability at its Melbourne facility.

PowerPlus, which manufactures lithium battery systems for residential, commercial and industrial energy storage applications, said the funding will support a broader $6.7 million project to upgrade its Melbourne production facility.

Under the project, PowerPlus will expand and automate sections of its battery pack assembly line as part of plans to increase annual production from 50 MWh to 150 MWh over the next two years. The company said the expansion will allow it to broaden its range of locally designed energy storage solutions and support growth in key sectors, including agriculture, utilities and eco-resorts.

PowerPlus Executive Chairman Ben Spincer said the ARENA funding will help the company maintain its position in a market dominated by imports and strengthen Australia’s clean energy supply chain.

“As Australia’s largest battery pack manufacturer this grant will help us maintain our position at the forefront of the local industry by enabling us to accelerate further investment in our manufacturing and testing capabilities,” he said.

“This investment is not just about our facility in Melbourne, but also about the thousands of customers across the country, ensuring we can continue to supply Australian-manufactured, accredited and supported products in a market increasingly dominated by low-cost imports.”

The PowerPlus grant is one of two investments awarded under the Australian government’s $500 million Battery Breakthrough Initiative.

Western Australia company Firebird Metals has been awarded $2 million to support the development of a demonstration-scale facility in Perth that processes manganese concentrate into cathode materials for batteries.

The funding will allow Firebird to leverage Australia’s resources to supply growing global demand for manganese-rich batteries, while enhancing domestic processing capacity and supply chain resilience.

ARENA Chief Executive Officer Darren Miller said both grants align with the agency’s focus on building domestic manufacturing capability across the energy transition supply chain.

“These projects support Australian companies to progress next-generation battery materials production and advanced manufacturing of battery packs,” he said. “By supporting innovative battery technologies, ARENA is helping reduce costs, cut emissions and build sovereign capability to support Australia’s clean energy transition.”