Construction begins on 10,000 MT polysilicon factory in Malaysia

Tokuyama has formed a joint venture with OCI Holdings subsidiary OCI TerraSus to build a semiconductor-grade polysilicon factory at the Samalaju Industrial Park in Sarawak, east Malaysia.

“OTSM, established jointly with OCI TerraSus, will be responsible for the production and sales of polycrystalline silicon semi-finished products for semiconductors,” Tokuyama said in a statement.

The 10,000 metric tons (MT) factory is being built with an investment of about $666.5 million (USD 435 million). Commercial operation is scheduled to start in 2029.

OCIM Sdn Bhd, the Malaysian unit of OCI, currently operates a 35.000 MT polysilicon factory in the Samalaju Industrial Park, that it bought from Tokuyama in 2016.

That acquisition boosted the group’s total polysilicon output – including its 3,000-MT factory in Gunsan, South Korea – to 38,000 MT per annum.

In August 2024, Tokuyama signed an agreement with Thanh Binh Phu My JSC to build a $30 million polysilicon factory at the Phu My 3 Industrial Park in Vietnam’s Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.