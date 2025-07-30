Solitek launches anti-glare black bifacial solar modules

SoliTek, a Lithuanian solar modules and battery solution manufacturer, now offers full-black 425 W bifacial solar modules made with a satin-textured, matte finish for glare-sensitive locations, such as airports, roadway noise barriers, and aesthetically demanding projects.
The new bifacial models belong to the company’s Solid line of products and come in a framed 40 mm and 35 mm glass/glass version, a frameless glass/glass version, and a roof-integrated model that features the patented Solrif aluminum mounting system from Switzerland-based Ernst Schweizer.
SoliTek CEO, Julius Sakalauskas, told pv magazine that the design is a response to market demand where glare control is becoming a “critical” requirement.
The nominal power is slightly lower than standard, he added, due to the use of the special front glass. The glass is textured, not coated, to enable long-term durability. Its reflectivity or luminance is 4,000 candela per square metre (cd/m2) at a 10° tilt angle, an achievement the company noted that is “already well below the industry low-glare standard of 10,000 cd/m².”
Applications for the panels include airports, building facades, roadway noise barriers, and architecturally sensitive sites.
The glass-glass modules have a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V, with a module efficiency of 21.76%, based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells, and measure 1,722 x 1,134 x 40 mm. Weighing 33 kg, the front cover glass thickness is 3.2 mm, as is the back glass panel.
They have an open-circuit voltage of 38.65 V, a short circuit current of 13.70 A, with an IP68-rated junction box. Sold with a 30-year product and efficiency warranty, the SoliTek modules offer snow load support of up to 10,500 P, wind loads of up to 4,500 P, and Fire Class A certification with ammonia and salt mist resistance.
Solitek, founded in 2009, is part of the BOD Group, a family-owned conglomerate of high-tech companies. Its latest products include battery systems and in-roof solar modules.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.