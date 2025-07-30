North Harbour lands funding to back twin battery projects

Australian investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson (Soul Patts) has injected $40 million (USD 26 million) into North Harbour Clean Energy, acquiring a one-third stake in the Sydney-headquartered renewables developer and securing one or two board seats.
The Australian Financial Review reported Soul Patts, which has holdings across resources, healthcare and infrastructure, is backing North Harbour’s first two grid-scale battery projects in New South Wales (NSW), together worth about $800 million.
The projects are the 400 MW / 800 MWh Upper Hunter Battery Energy Storage System being developed near Aberdeen in the Hunter Valley, and the same-sized Wallabadah project planned for south of Tamworth.
Each project is expected to need about $180 million in equity, with the rest financed through debt. Financial close is targeted from mid-2026, with super funds expected to participate at that stage.
The proposed Upper Hunter and Wallabadah battery projects form part of North Harbour’s energy storage portfolio that also includes the 80 MW / 160 MWh Temora battery project planned for the state’s Riverina region.
North Harbour is also developing pumped hydro, and watching flow battery technologies but says lithium-ion remains its focus for now as long-duration technology scales.
