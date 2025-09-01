Premier Energies launches 620 W TOPCon solar module

Premier Energies has started commercial output at its 1.2 GW n-type G12R solar cell line in India and introduced a 620 W bifacial module with n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact cells based on the rectangular G12R wafer format.

<i<Image: Premier Energies

Share

Premier Energies, one of India’s largest integrated solar manufacturers, has announced the launch of its next-generation 620 W DCR solar module based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells.

The module measures 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and is built with 132 half-cut bifacial cells based on G12R (210 mm × 182.3 mm) rectangular wafer format, offering an enhanced output with bifaciality of up to 85%. Its power conversion efficiency is 22.95%.

“With the introduction of TOPCon architecture, the G12R 620 W module delivers exceptional power density, an improved temperature coefficient, and stronger low-light performance. The rectangular G12R n-type cell format unlocks higher string power and BOS optimisation, making it ideal for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop projects,” the company said.

The module features an open-circuit voltage of 49.34 V and a short-circuit current of 15.63 A, with the temperature coefficient being -0.29%/C.

“As one of the first few companies to bring 620 W DCR modules to market, we are offering a future-ready solution to help solar power investors and consumers in extracting more energy and value from every ray of the sun,” said Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director and chief executive officer at Premier Energies.

From pv magazine India

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

JV partners give go-ahead for first stage of 400 MW NZ solar farm
01 September 2025 Construction of one of New Zealand’s biggest solar farms has been given the green light with joint venture partners Meridian Energy and Nova Energy an...