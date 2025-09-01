Premier Energies launches 620 W TOPCon solar module

Premier Energies, one of India’s largest integrated solar manufacturers, has announced the launch of its next-generation 620 W DCR solar module based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells.

The module measures 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and is built with 132 half-cut bifacial cells based on G12R (210 mm × 182.3 mm) rectangular wafer format, offering an enhanced output with bifaciality of up to 85%. Its power conversion efficiency is 22.95%.

“With the introduction of TOPCon architecture, the G12R 620 W module delivers exceptional power density, an improved temperature coefficient, and stronger low-light performance. The rectangular G12R n-type cell format unlocks higher string power and BOS optimisation, making it ideal for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop projects,” the company said.

The module features an open-circuit voltage of 49.34 V and a short-circuit current of 15.63 A, with the temperature coefficient being -0.29%/C.

“As one of the first few companies to bring 620 W DCR modules to market, we are offering a future-ready solution to help solar power investors and consumers in extracting more energy and value from every ray of the sun,” said Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director and chief executive officer at Premier Energies.

From pv magazine India