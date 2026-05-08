OSW inks 1 GWh deal to distribute KSTAR residential battery range

China-headquartered inverter and energy storage systems solutions company KSTAR Science and Technology Australia has signed a 1 GWh battery storage distribution agreement spanning 2026 to 2028, with Queensland-based solar products distributor One Stop Warehouse (OSW).

Signed at the Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition 2026, OSW will bring KSTAR’s residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage solutions to local installers and commercial customers nationwide.

The agreement includes KSTAR’s residential battery range, including the BlueSpark Series, a modular system starting at 5.12 kWh per unit and expandable to 40 kWh, alongside a broader suite of C&I storage solutions, that will be backed by a local team providing pre-sale technical support and post-sale commissioning services.

KSTAR’s products have completed CSIP testing and are on track to receive Clean Energy Council (CEC) approval in May 2026.

OSW Sales and Product Director Usama Aslam said battery storage is one of the fastest growing segments in Australia, and partnerships like that with KSTAR will help bring high-quality, fully integrated solutions to market at scale.

“Our focus is always on supporting our customers with reliable products, strong technical backing, and a supply chain they can trust,” Aslam said.

OSW already distributes KSTAR products across Europe with the expansion into Australia reflecting confidence in both KSTAR’s product offering and its long-term commitment to the local market.

KSTAR Science and Technology Australia Country Manager Bryan Qin said OSW is exactly the type of partner the company looks for when entering a market.

“They are technically credible, deeply connected to installers and focused on long-term success. Australia is a priority market for KSTAR, and this agreement reflects our commitment to building a strong local presence,” Qin said.

OSW is part of an integrated ecosystem that guides customers from initial design to the ongoing operation of their solar systems. The ecosystem includes four key components: GreenSketch (Design and CRM), OSW (Distribution), GreenDeal (Energy Certificate Aggregator).

KSTAR is also in discussions with multiple virtual power plant (VPP) providers, positioning its residential range for grid-connected applications from launch.