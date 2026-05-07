Anker Solix unveils all-in-one residential energy storage solution

Chinese battery solutions manufacturer Anker Solix has launched an all-in-one energy storage solution that it says is perfectly positioned to maximise the benefits of the Australian government’s rejigged Cheaper Home Batteries initiative.

The Anker Solix XE combines a 7 kWh usable capacity with 5,000 W AC output and up to 10 kW of solar input. At the core of the system is a 314 Ah “professional-scale energy core” with a claimed lifecycle of up to 10,000 charge cycles and full discharge capability, enabling 100% depth of discharge.

The modular system allows scalable expansion from 7 kWh up to 42 kWh with Anker saying its 14 kWh and 28 kWh configurations sit precisely at the new breakpoints of the Australian government’s new-look Cheaper Home Batteries Program.

The federal program offers a rebate of about 30% on the upfront cost of installing eligible small-scale battery systems but as of 1 May 2026, the rebate has become tiered with the first 14 kWh of installed capacity receiving the full per-kWh subsidy, while 14-20 kWh batteries will get 60% of the discount and 28-50 kWh batteries will get 15% of the rebate.

Anker said the changes mean the “bigger is always better” logic has been broken with the XE its answer to the new subsidy structure.

“The 14 kWh and 28 kWh configurations align precisely with the federal Cheaper Home Batteries Program’s tiered rebate structure,” it said. “14kWh hits the 100% subsidy sweet spot, 28 kWh delivers 14 kWh at 100% plus an additional 14 kWh at 60%.”

Anker said the XE system is designed to support both standard residential loads as well as higher-demand appliances, including heat pumps and electric vehicle charging. When paired with the Anker Solix Power Dock Pro, the system supports 10 ms UPS-level backup switching.

Energy optimisation is handled via the Anker app, powered by Anker Intelligence. The system provides real-time monitoring of consumption and generation, alongside predictive optimisation.

The manufacturer claims the IP66-rated unibody design delivers installation efficiency improvements of up to 60%, while the plug-and-play connectors cut wiring errors by 90%. The Anker Solix XE is backed by a 10-year warranty.

Anker said it expected to secure Clean Energy Council listing by late July, with product reaching retail shelves from August.