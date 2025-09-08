JinkoSolar launches 670 W TOPCon solar module with 24.8% efficiency

The Tiger Neo 3.0 panel features an 85% bifacility factor that translates into 553-570 W of rear side power output, according to the Chinese manufactuer. The new product is claimed to be the “world’s most powerful solar module.”

Image: JinkoSolar

Share

Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar has presented its new Tiger Neo 3.0 solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) design.

The manufacturer labeled the new product as the “world’s most powerful solar panel” by virtue of 650-670 W front side power and an 85% bifacility factor that reportedly translates into 553-570 W of rear side power output.

“The Tiger Neo 3.0 is the world’s longest working-hour panel built for utility-scale, DG, and rooftop solar systems,” JinkoSolar said in a statement. “It has 30 W more power than conventional TOPCon, also has 10-15% higher bifacility and an approximately 10% -20% yield gain than back-contact panels under low light conditions, for instance 200W/m2.”

The new panel measures 2,396 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and has a weight of 32.5 kg. Its power conversion efficiency ranges from 24.06% and 24.80% and its temperature coefficient is -0.26%/C.

The open-circuit voltage spans from 50.26 V to 50.98 V, while the short-circuit current is between 15.98 A and 16.22 A.

The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 C to 70 C, said the manufacturer, and maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has an anodised aluminum frame and 2.0 mm of tempered glass with an anti-reflection coating. Its junction box has an IP-68 rating.

JinkoSolar offers a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 30 years is indicated at 0.35%. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 88.85% of the nominal output power.

From pv magazine Global

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Metlen moves towards full operation with 120 MW solar farm
08 September 2025 Fifteen months after construction of the Munna Creek Solar Farm in southeast Queensland began, the 120 MW PV power plant has entered the market operat...