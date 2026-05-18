Trina inks ‘industry-defining’ supply agreement with Solar Juice

Chinese PV technology manufacturer Trinasolar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with distributor Solar Juice for the supply of 1 GW of Vertex S+ G3 modules to the Australian market over the next three years.

Trina said the agreement will deliver an “industry-defining” volume and strengthens its footprint in the Australian market.

“Based on Clean Energy Council market data, Australia installs approximately 3 GW of rooftop solar capacity annually,” the company said. “Spread across the three-year term, the 1 GW agreement equates to roughly 10% of annual rooftop solar installation volume each year.”

The agreement covers the supply of Trina’s Vertex S+ G3 range, designed for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop applications with the allocation expected to include the company’s Australia-exclusive Vertex S+ G3 515 W module.

Designed specifically for the Australian market, the n-type i-TOPCon Ultra module delivers up to 515 W output and 24.7% efficiency within a standard rooftop module footprint of 1,842 x 1,134 mm, which Trina said enables higher energy yield per square metre within standard rooftop constraints.

“Its low-voltage design supports more flexible string sizing across a range of inverter configurations, helping installers optimise residential and C&I rooftop systems of up to 100 kW under Australia’s Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme,” Trina said.

The announcement of the MoU comes as Australia’s rooftop solar market continues to reach record highs. Industry data reported 442 MW of sub-100 kW rooftop PV registered nationwide in April 2026, marking the strongest month on record for Australia’s Small-scale Technology Certificate (STC) market.

“Demand for high-efficiency rooftop solar modules continues to remain strong across both the residential and C&I sectors,” Rami Fedda, co-founder and supply director of Solar Juice said.

“This agreement with Trinasolar strengthens our ability to support our installer network with reliable supply, proven technology and products designed specifically for the Australian market.”

Trinasolar’s Head of Australia, Edison Zhou said the country remains one of the company’s priority markets.

“Australia continues to play an important role in how Trinasolar develops and delivers products for advanced rooftop solar markets,” he said.

“The market here is highly sophisticated, with installers focused on system optimisation, long-term performance and maximising generation within roof constraints,” he said. “As demand grows for higher-output rooftop modules, this MoU reflects market confidence in Trinasolar’s technology and the strength of our long-term partnership with Solar Juice.”