Nissan presents mini electric vehicle with expandable solar roof

From pv Global

Japan’s Nissan Motor Corporation announced it will show a prototype solar PV-equipped version of its Sakura Kei electric vehicle (EV) at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025.

The Sakura, which measures 3.4 m x 1.5 m with a top speed of 80 km/h, was a top-selling EV in Japan for the three consecutive fiscal years after its launch in 2022, according to the company.

Dubbed Ao-Solar Extender, the roof-mounted vehicle integrated PV (VIPV) concept has a fixed 300 W component and a 200 W component that stows away for driving to generate in the extended position a total of 500 W, according to the company.

The VIPV unit, which was developed in-house, is designed to minimise drag and to generate energy whether the car is driving or parked. Its target weight is 30 kg and made with standard monocrystalline silicon solar cells, a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The current design has glass packaging, but other “suitable materials” may eventually be considered to reduce weight, according to the spokesperson. No further details were disclosed.

The Ao-Solar Extender could potentially provide 3,000 km of additional annual driving range, depending on sunlight conditions and driver behavior.

“Analysis of driving data from Sakura owners shows that many primarily travel short distances for errands and school runs, suggesting that solar-generated power could nearly eliminate the need for grid-based charging for a significant portion of owners,” said the company in a statement, noting that the VIPV could also serve as an emergency power source during disasters.

“The Ao-Solar Extender system concept originated within Nissan’s 2021 internal idea contest and is planned for future commercial launch. The timing will be announced at a later date,” said the company.

A similar extending solar array solution was launched by U.S. startup DartSolar a year ago, as reported by pv magazine. Its solar roof rack reportedly fits a variety of vehicle sizes and types, providing 360 W fixed capacity, expandable to 1000 W within 15 seconds.