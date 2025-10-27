Virtual rooftop solar ownership unlocks solar for renters and apartments

Australian startup SolarCloud has launched a cloud-based model that virtualises rooftop solar ownership, allowing consumers to access a share of existing commercial solar capacity without installation, strata approval or physical infrastructure.
The sharing-economy model turns commercial rooftop systems globally into distributed, portable clean energy systems for households previously excluded from the solar transition, with 24,877 SolarCloud panels currently available for sale to Australians.
Customers can buy one panel at a time, from $139 (USD 90), or multiple panels, which can be tracked 24/7 via the SolarCloud website and are transferable with an address or provider change. SolarCloud directly credits any Australian energy bill with the system.
SolarCloud Chief Executive Officer and Founder John Kennedy said despite a record uptake of solar panels in Australia over 2.4 million people are locked out of owning solar because they have the wrong roof, they rent, or live in an apartment.
“So, access has long felt like a privilege reserved for homeowners and those with higher incomes. After nearly a decade of development, gaining the correct energy and financial licenses, and happy test customers, we now bring you SolarCloud,” Kennedy said.
“It’s a more accessible model that finally gives everyone a way to tap into cheaper, cleaner energy, with no roof required.”
Updated 27/10/25 to change editorial photo.
