Waratah Super Battery transformer failure raises insurance questions

The major failure of a transformer at the Waratah Super Battery is still causing ripples across industries more than a week later, and ongoing questions about the exact causes remain, for now, unanswered.

The role of the New South Wales (NSW) state government and Australian Energy Regulator (AER) in the procurement and delivery of the Waratah Super Battery may mean that investigations into the transformer failure are made public and provide useful and detailed information to dissect.

For now, the issue for owner Akaysha Energy remains fairly clear: one 350 MVA unit is assumed very badly impacted given the “catastrophic failure” mentioned by the company, while the second de-energized transformer requires inspection and remains, for now, an unknown.

