First Graphene and Halocell seal deal on graphene-based carbon paste

Western Australia (WA)-headquartered graphene producer First Graphene (FGR) has secured exclusive global graphene carbon paste production and sales rights with Bomen, New South Wales (NSW)-based perovskite cell developer and manufacturer Halocell Australia.

The 12-month exclusive licence agreement gives FGR global exclusivity over development and sale of the Puregraph containing product, with Halocell receiving a 10% royalty on sales as well as using the product in manufacturing its commercially available perovskite solar cells (PSC).

Puregraph is a range of graphene-based products produced by FGR with its carbon paste being a conductive coating used to improve performance across a range of flexible printed electronics, energy generation and storage devices.

It can also be used in devices across the satellite, aerospace, and electronics sectors, such as batteries used in electric-powered drones.

First Graphene Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Michael Bell said First Graphene and Halocell’s partnership is bringing enhanced PSCs to market.

“Through this agreement, we can leverage carbon paste intellectual property already developed and take this product to global markets, which is mutually beneficial to Halocell in meeting their own ambitious manufacturing targets to help meet growing product demand for PSCs,” Bell said.

“While the carbon paste market is set to more than double to circa $4.2 billion (USD 2.8 billion) by 2032, the real opportunity comes from the multitude of applications and products that can benefit from better performance, longevity and efficiency our Puregraph offers.”

Halocell Australia Chief Executive Officer Paul Moonie said working with FGR to introduce functionalised graphene into its perovskites has produced groundbreaking module efficiency and roll-to-roll (R2R) production results.

“We see this additional agreement as an excellent opportunity to market graphene-enhanced carbon paste to technology developers around the world and demonstrate how Australian manufacturing is at the forefront of this new age material revolution,” Moonie said.

CRC-P Partners Agreement

The latest agreement is in addition to an existing joint development agreement and cooperative research centre project (CRC-P) partners agreement reached in June 2022 and August 2023, respectively.

Under the CRC-P, FGR and Halocell have successfully investigated and introduced graphene to carbon paste with a focus on fine tuning formulation, concentrations, components, and syntheses.

The paste is already used in the manufacture of Halocell’s PSCs, which has doubled PSC efficiency to more than 30% and reduced production costs via R2R deposition technology producing thin-film perovskites.

A statement by FGR said the paste is preferred over traditional conductors such as gold because of significant material and production cost reductions while maintaining high performance output and enhancing robustness.