Dinawan solar farm included in 14 project, $34 billion endorsement

The proposed Sydney-headquartered Spark Renewables Dinawan Solar Farm is one of 14 clean energy projects included in the opening round of a New South Wales (NSW) government Investment Delivery Authority (IDA) Expressions of Interest (EOI) endorsement, with successful projects valued at $34 billion (USD 23.9 billion).

The Dinawan solar farm, located in the Riverina region, between Jerilderie and Coleambally, will be situated in the South-West Renewable Energy Zone (SW REZ), and part of the Dinawan Energy Hub.

The endorsement is not an approval for the 14 projects, however guarantees they will receive specialist government support from a dedicated concierge service, a planning assessments team within the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure and from a multi-agency Investment Taskforce based in the Premier’s Department.

NSW Minister for Energy Penny Sharpe said the IDA is helping accelerate the NSW Electricity Roadmap.

“These endorsed projects will mean more reliable and affordable power for NSW, and more jobs and investment right across the state, particularly in regional NSW,” Sharpe said.

NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said the IDA is about making sure NSW is open for business and serious about unlocking major investment that supports productivity and long‑term economic growth.

“The projects endorsed represent significant private sector confidence in NSW and the critical role of investment in areas like energy security and the visitor economy,” Mookhey said.

“By bringing agencies together and focusing on coordination, the IDA is helping ensure major investment proposals that matter to our economy receive the attention they require.”

The 14 successful projects included in the opening round also include three battery energy storage systems (BESS), two wind farms with BESS, three stand- alone wind farms, two hydro projects, two energy hubs, and one gas project.

The opening round of the IDA EOI initially attracted 48 major investment proposals worth $136 billion, including 22 projects related to renewable energy and energy security (worth $63 billion), and 23 related to data centres and technology, valued at $72 billion.

“Insights from the first round showed major investment projects are often held back by system‑wide issues, highlighting the need for a coordinated, whole‑of‑government approach to unlock investment, while managing impacts on energy, the environment and local communities,” a NSW government statement says.