Ampyr inks $300 million long term agreement for Bulabul BESS

Ampyr Australia, the local arm of Singapore-based outfit Ampyr Energy, has signed a 15-year battery storage capacity swap agreement of up to 120 MW with Denmark-headquartered global energy trading company InCommodoties for its Bulabul battery energy storage system (BESS).

Located near Wellington, New South Wales (NSW), in the Central West Orana renewable energy zone (CWO REZ), 355 kilometres northwest of Sydney, the Bulabul BESS is being delivered in two stages comprising the under construction 300 MW / 600 MWh Bulabul 1, which is owned by Ampyr and the Wambal Bila Corporation (WBC) that represents the Wiradjuri community who are Traditional Owners of the site’s land.

Bulabul 1 is expected to be energised in mid 2026 and operational by 2027, and the 100 MW / 400 MWh Bulabul 2 will begin construction in Q2 2026 and be operational in 2027.

Ampyr Australia Chief Executive Officer Alex Wonhas said InCommodities’ entry at scale into the Australian battery and storage market will enhance competition and drive better, more innovative outcomes for consumers.

“This shift is not only necessary, but it also reflects a fundamental shift in the structure of the energy market, driven by agile, market-shaping participants like InCommodities,” Wonhas said.

The $300 million deal is InCommodities’ first BESS investment and entry into the Australian market through a long-term partnership.

InCommodities Australia and New Zealand Head of Power Trading Andrew Koscharsky said the company has a vision of accelerating the domestic transition towards renewables.

“As a non-traditional global player, we are making long-term trading commitments, significantly beyond the two or three-year decisions typically made by existing traders, bringing a new identity to the market,” Koscharsky said.

“This approach increases wholesale market competition to the benefit of the Australian consumer through long-term partnerships with developers like Ampyr Australia.”