Tongwei unveils 770 W TOPCon PV module with 24.8% efficiency

Chinese solar module manufacturer Tongwei has launched a new TOPCon bifacial solar module for applications in large-scale and commercial and industrial PV projects at this week’s World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi.

“The TNC3.0 module is the most powerful product of our TWMNF-66QD,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It should be in mass production soon.”

“The module is based on our G-12 multi-cut Tongwei N-type Contact (TNC) solar cell technology with a module area ratio of around 94%,” the spokesperson added, noting that typical half-cut cells have a module area ratio of about 93%.

The new product features a power output of 770 W and a power conversion efficiency of 24.8%. It measures 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 33 mm and weighs 37.3 kgW.

It relies on 2.0 mm antireflecting coating glass on the front side and 2.0 mm semi-tempered glass on the rear side. It also features an anodised aluminum alloy frame.

The TWMNF-66QD series currently includes five versions of the panel with power output ranging from 740 W to 760 W and a power conversion efficiency spanning from 23.8% to 24.5%. Their open-circuit voltage is of 49.66 V to 50.46 V and the short-circuit current of 18.62 A to 19.33 A.

The module is compatible with 1,500 V DC system architectures and has a temperature coefficient of -0.26%/C. Its bifaciality factor is rated at more than 85%.

The IP-68-rated product features a first-year degradation rate of 1%, followed by an annual degradation cap of 0.35%. After 30 years, the module is guaranteed to retain at least 88.85% of its rated output. It comes with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year output warranty.

From pv magazine Global