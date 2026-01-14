AlphaESS launches modular energy storage system for small C&I users

From ESS News
AlphaESS has launched the StaX-M29.9/M50, a modular energy storage system designed for small commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. With power ratings of 29.9 kW and 50 kW and scalable capacity up to 216.9 kWh, the system is tailored for businesses seeking flexible energy storage solutions without the complexity of installation.
The system features a stackable, plug-and-play architecture, enabling rapid on-site assembly and simplified commissioning. Its 12 kWh modular battery design allows users to incrementally expand capacity as their energy needs grow. The StaX-M29.9 supports configurations ranging from six to 18 battery modules, while the StaX-M50 supports nine to 18 modules, with a maximum of 12 modules per column and up to two columns per system.
Each module comes with an integrated battery management system (BMS) featuring automatic dynamic cell balancing to enhance efficiency and extend battery life. The system also incorporates AlphaESS Bypass Technology, which automatically isolates any faulty modules without interrupting overall system operation.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.