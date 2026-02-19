450 MW Queensland solar farm to progress without further federal assessment

The Australian government has determined the 450 MW Wooderson Solar Farm in Central Queensland is Not a Controlled Action under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC Act) giving it the green light to progress without further federal assessment.
Wooderson is being developed by Central Queensland Power (CQP), a joint venture between United-Kingdom headquartered renewable energy company Renewable Energy System (RES) Group, and Sydney-based developer Energy Estate.
Located 40 kilometres southwest of Gladstone, Central Queensland, and approximately 543 kilometres north of Brisbane, the federal decision allows the project, consisting of 980,000 solar panels, to progress to the next phase of development.
CQP Director of Development Mike Whitbread said the decision also strengthens the pathway for new regional jobs, long-term investment and the clean energy transition already underway in Central Queensland.
“Central Queensland Power is committed to working closely with landholders, industry partners, and the community as the project advances through the State approvals process,” Whitbread said.
The project will be co-located with a 450 MW / 3,600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) of up to 8 hours of storage, and associated infrastructure, including access tracks, electrical reticulation cables, substation, and a connection to the grid.
