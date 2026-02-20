Researchers harvest energy using piezo-active nylon

RMIT University researchers have opened the door of possibility for self-powered sensors on roads and other electronic devices by generating piezoelectricity using a flexible nylon-film device.

Image: Will Wright, RMIT University

Share

Researchers from RMIT University have demonstrated a device made from flexible nylon-film material, which they altered using high-frequency sound vibrations, to generate piezoelectricity by compressing it under the wheel of a car.

The team tested the device by repeatedly running over and compressing it with a car after first altering the nylon using sound vibrations and electrical fields to reengineer the material at a molecular level.

 

As a result, the tough industrial nylon generates a piezoelectrical charge becoming a resilient power-generating film suited to wearables, infrastructure, and smart surfaces.

RMIT School of Engineering Distinguished Professor and co-lead on the project Leslie Yeo said the method could power next-generation devices that need to survive real-world stresses.

“Whether that’s wearable tech, sensors or smart surfaces,” Yoe said.

First author and RMIT PhD researcher Robert Komljenovic said the thin-film devices are so robust, it can be folded, stretched, and run over, while making power.

“This could mean new ways to charge small devices using compression from the movement of people, machines or vehicles,” Komljenovic said.

Members of the RMIT University research team with the newly developed nylon‑film energy‑harvesting device. Pictured (L–R): Dr Yemima Ehrnst, Dr Peter Sherrell, PhD researcher Robert Komljenovic and Associate Professor Amgad Rezk.

Image: Will Wright, RMIT University

The researchers plan to scale up the technology for larger applications and explore partnerships with industry to bring the innovation to market, and can be contacted on research.partnerships@rmit.edu.au.

Co-lead Dr Amgad Rezk said the process offered significant advantages for industry, with an energy-efficient and scalable approach.

“We’re excited to see where prospective industry partners could take this technology, from flexible electronics to sports equipment.”

The researchers have published their findings in Nature Communications, titled ‘Electroacoustic alignment of robust and highly piezoelectric nylon-11 films’.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

450 MW Queensland solar farm to progress without further federal assessment
19 February 2026 The Australian government has given the 450 MW Wooderson Solar Farm in Central Queensland a green light to progress without further federal assessment...