Researchers harvest energy using piezo-active nylon

Researchers from RMIT University have demonstrated a device made from flexible nylon-film material, which they altered using high-frequency sound vibrations, to generate piezoelectricity by compressing it under the wheel of a car.

The team tested the device by repeatedly running over and compressing it with a car after first altering the nylon using sound vibrations and electrical fields to reengineer the material at a molecular level.

As a result, the tough industrial nylon generates a piezoelectrical charge becoming a resilient power-generating film suited to wearables, infrastructure, and smart surfaces.

RMIT School of Engineering Distinguished Professor and co-lead on the project Leslie Yeo said the method could power next-generation devices that need to survive real-world stresses.

“Whether that’s wearable tech, sensors or smart surfaces,” Yoe said.

First author and RMIT PhD researcher Robert Komljenovic said the thin-film devices are so robust, it can be folded, stretched, and run over, while making power.

“This could mean new ways to charge small devices using compression from the movement of people, machines or vehicles,” Komljenovic said.

The researchers plan to scale up the technology for larger applications and explore partnerships with industry to bring the innovation to market, and can be contacted on research.partnerships@rmit.edu.au.

Co-lead Dr Amgad Rezk said the process offered significant advantages for industry, with an energy-efficient and scalable approach.

“We’re excited to see where prospective industry partners could take this technology, from flexible electronics to sports equipment.”

The researchers have published their findings in Nature Communications, titled ‘Electroacoustic alignment of robust and highly piezoelectric nylon-11 films’.