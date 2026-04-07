South Australia opens up new areas for renewable energy opportunities

The South Australia government is now calling for investors from around the globe to propose large-scale solar, wind and storage projects for development across more than 11,000 square kilometres (km2 ) of land released under the state’s renewable energy framework.

Applications are now open for renewable energy feasibility licences over the Whyalla West and Gawler Ranges East areas released under South Australia’s Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Act.

The Gawler Ranges East release area comprises approximately 5,200 km2 on the Upper Eyre Peninsula, and the Whyalla West release area is in the Upper Spencer Gulf region, spanning about 6,500 km2.

South Australia’s Department of Energy and Mining (DEM) said the two release areas include some of the highest co-incident wind and solar resources in the state, with estimates suggesting the areas could host renewable energy projects potentially providing enough energy to power more than half a million homes.

The DEM said the tender does not limit applicants to proposing any specific technology types, with investors invited to propose how they would optimise the use of land and the renewable energy resources in the release areas.

“Tenders must address the prescribed criteria in their application, including how they plan to deliver the content within a timeframe, their experience, environmental management credentials and how the project will benefit the state and the traditional custodians of the land,” it said.

The call for tenders in both release areas is open until 28 June 2026 with the DEM saying the extended period has been provided to allow applicants time to prepare their bids and engage with native title holders on an agreement.

South Australia is at the forefront of Australia’s clean energy transition with the state currently averaging 75% net variable renewable energy on an annual basis, and regularly achieving 100% instantaneous variable renewable energy generation, driven by the uptake of large-scale wind and solar resources and rooftop PV.

The state is targeting 100% net renewables by the end of 2027.