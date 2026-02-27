Software cuts C&I scale rooftop solar MV connection quotes to 15-minutes

United Kingdom (UK)-headquartered network monitoring company VisNet, part of the UK-based EA Technology Group, has launched an automated tool enhancement that enables fast cost and quote turnaround for medium voltage (MV) asset connections.

The company says commercial and industrial (C&I) scale rooftop solar and battery project owners can determine if their MV connection requests can be approved online, in 15 minutes.

The software platform supports new demand connections up to 2.5 MVA, with estimates and connection offers based on information provided by a customer, enabling fast viewing of network location, available capacity and historic connection price ranges.

The system already supports distributed network service providers (DNSPs) in the UK with low voltage (LV) connection applications, such as residential rooftop solar, home batteries, and home electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

VisNet says the software’s ability to access fast esimates will also cut costs and time for engineering, procurement, and construction contractors (EPCs), developers and solar installers to assess whether a proposed MV or LV connection is likely to be approved by DNSPs.

VisNet Modelling Head Stefanos Anagnostopoulos said VisNet Connect delivers a quicker and simpler way for their projects to be assessed.

“With Australia continuing to ramp up on its clean energy transition and push towards electrification, DNSPs are dealing with growing numbers of grid connection requests everyday,” Anagnostopoulos said.

“A modern energy grid needs a modern connection request process. We’re digitising and speeding up the process in a way that gives DNSPs confidence in every connection.”

DNSP staff can access a more detailed breakdown of a network’s capacity, as well as comprehensive pricing based on the electrical components, ground-types and traffic management required to carry out an approved connection request.