Growatt debuts high-voltage battery for residential, small C&I solar

Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer Growatt has unveiled a new high‑voltage energy storage system tailored for residential and small commercial solar applications.

The APX HV Battery 2.0 builds on the company’s modular APX architecture. “Existing APX users can freely mix new and previous-generation battery modules within one system, protecting prior investments,” the company said in a statement. “The platform also supports mixed state-of-charge (SOC) operation, module-level energy optimization, and a unified master module compatible with both single-phase and three-phase systems, delivering unmatched adaptability across applications.”

The system supports flexible energy storage capacities from 5 kWh up to 30 kWh via a unified base that can accommodate up to six modules. Its nominal voltage range and power output scale with capacity, with single‑phase configurations capable of up to 10 kW continuous power and three‑phase installations delivering up to 15 kW

The 5 kWh unit has a maximum output power of 2.5 kW and an operating voltage range of 350 V to 550 V. It measures 590 mm x 365 mm x 255 mm and weighs 51 kg.

Built around lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) chemistry, the new product features an IP66 rating for ingress protection. Its operating temperature range from –20 C to 55 C and multi‑layer safety architecture, including module‑level aerosol fire suppression and integrated heating film.

“Featuring a stacked, cable-free design, the system enables true plug-and-play installation. Integrated carrying handles and a compact footprint further simplify on-site handling, deployment, and commissioning,” the manufacturer said. “The result is faster installation, fewer errors, and reduced troubleshooting, helping installers deliver projects with greater confidence and efficiency.”

