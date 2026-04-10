Multi-unit residency plugs into Victoria Solar for Apartments scheme

Almost 40 owners of units in a multi-unit complex in Templestowe have opted into the Victoria Solar for Apartments initiative by choosing to install two, three or four 480 W Solahart SunCell commercial panels, or opting into a 5 kW solar community board supported by 11 panels.

Located 20 kilometres northeast of the Melbourne CBD, the project is underpinned by an Enphase microinverter system, which enables panel-level optimisation and monitoring, allowing residents and building managers to track energy production and consumption per apartment in real time.

Selected to complete the installation, Solarhart Eastern Ranges General Manager Mark Baker said finding a system that suits an apartment complex is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach and can present unique technical challenges.

“It’s certainly not as simple as installing a generic system. This project required seamless integration with the existing building infrastructure and electrical system,” Baker said.

“We also needed a multi-faceted solution to address factors, such as the building type, roof structure, and varying needs of the residents in the design.”

“We chose Enphase’s technology as it was important to ensure the architecture would match the requirements of two, three, and four-bedroom dwellings, offering superior performance and reliability,” Baker said.

Apartment owners at Templestowe had the option to install two, three or four 480 W Solahart SunCell commercial panels, or opt-in to a 5 kW solar community board supported by 11 panels.Costings

The rebate program helped reduce upfront costs for the Templestowe unit owners, with $75,600 saved on installation costs across the 27 participating units, where residents are forecast to save $320 per annum from a two-panel 960 W system, $480 per annum from a three-panel 1.44 kW system, and $640 per annum, from a four-panel 1.92 kW system.

The remaining 12 apartments outside the Solar for Apartments scheme and powered by a shared 5 kW Solar Community Board are set to see $2,380 in savings in the first year, with a proposed three-year return on investment.

The Victorian Solar for Apartments scheme offers rebates of up to $2,800 per household for residents living in eligible apartments, units and townhouses, and is scheduled to close 30 April 2026.