Genex Power release massive single tranche of shares to raise equity for Jemalong Solar Project

Sydney-based Genex Power completed the acquisition of the utility-scale 50 MW Jemalong Solar Farm in NSW last September. Genex is looking to consolidate $31.7 million for JSP and general working capital purposes, combining the equity raised by the release of shares today, with $12.5 million cash and $3 million as part of its Shared Purchase Plan (SPP).

At the Offer Price of $0.24 per share is an 11.1% discount on the last closing price as of Monday 24 June, a 13.2% discount on the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) and a 12.5% discount on the 10-day VWAP. All new shares raised under the offer will rank equally with existing shares.

Located 26km south-west of Forbes, NSW, the Jemalong Solar Project is forecast to produce 128,000 MWh per annum. The farm sits alongside an operational 1.1 MW concentrated solar thermal power pilot plant which was previously billed as the first modular CSP facility using sodium as a heat transfer fluid in January 2017.

With all the key elements in place, including Generator Performance Standards (GPS) approval from AEMO and a firm Offer to Connect to the network from Essential Energy, Genex is looking to accelerate things and begin construction by July 2019. Genex believe JSP has the potential to double its revenue by 2020.

The trading halt was set to be lifted on June 27 but considering the eager announcement release by Genex the ASX could lift the halt as early as this morning (June 26).

Genex’s Kidston facility in far North Queensland is Australia’s first large-scale project to use pumped hydro to store power generated by solar PV.

Author: Blake Matich