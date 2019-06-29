 Risen Energy’s Yarranlea Solar Farm nearing completion

Risen Energy has continued to give updates as to the progress of its Yarranlea project. This week it announced that all earthworks and mechanical elements of the solar farm have been completed by largely local construction companies and service providers, and now Risen Energy’s 360,000 1500VDC mono PV panels have been installed. Yarranlea is utilising single axis trackers supplied by China’s Arctech.

The project now moves into the electrical installation phase. “This includes the placing and cabling of the container mounted SMA inverters and routing of cables to connect the inverters to the solar farm substation. Approximately 110 workers are currently on site,” said Andrew Owen, Renewable Development Manager for Risen Energy – Australia. According to Risen, approximately 65% of these workers have been sourced from the Darling Downs area.

The Yarranlea project is being funded 100% in-house by Risen Energy, a demonstration of power in its own right considering the general trend toward Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for most larger scale projects.

“As owners of the Yarranlea Solar Farm project, Risen Energy Australia is progressing the project from detailed engineering design, through construction, commissioning and ultimately the operation of the solar farm. We are using our latest PV panel technology to allow it to supply power to the grid. Ultimately, integrated battery storage will be incorporated in the solar farm to provide continuous power during periods of peak demand” said Eric Lee, General Manger Risen Energy (Australia).

The Yarranlea project, along with the Merredin Solar Farmin the Central Wheatbelt region of Western Australia, forms part of a considerable one-two punch combo as Risen Energy sets out to achieve its ambitious goal to develop 2 GW of large-scale solar PV projects in Australia.

The project will connect to the grid using the existing Ergon Energy infrastructure located nearby the development site.