“Transforming Australia from a global laggard to a leader in transport innovation,” Chargefox flex its EV charging network muscle

Chargefox opened its fourth and largest ultra-rapid charging station today at Westfield Airport West, Melbourne. The charging station, like Chargefox’s other sites, is powered by a solar and battery storage system and offers four 350kW ultra-rapid and two 50kW fast chargers. The 350kW ultra-rapid chargers can deliver up to 400km of range in 15 minutes to four cars simultaneously.

Marty Andrews, CEO of Chargefox, said, “Our aim is to make EV charging as fast and easy as possible for all Australians, and we’re excited to be leading the way in delivering state-of-the-art infrastructure backed by renewable energy, like at this site. We’re transforming Australia from a global laggard to a leader in transport innovation, and part of this is future proofing our technology and infrastructure for many years to come.”

Lily D’Ambrosio, Victoria’s Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, said, “The Victorian Labor Government strongly supports the growth of electric vehicles and we’re very pleased to be supporting the installation of electric vehicle charging points near our highways, such as Airport West.”

On the same day Chargefox also announced its management of the Queensland Electric Super Highway (QESH), a network of 17 fast charging sites where users can charge their EV with up to 60km of range in 15 mins. The addition of the QESH to the Chargefox network means EV users are now able to drive from Adelaide to Cairns without the previously arduous charging stops.

“Extending the Chargefox network to Cairns is a step forward for EV drivers in Queensland and across Australia,” said Andrews, “It provides further reassurance that EV ownership is a real option for new car buyers, and the connection simplifies charging dramatically for existing EV drivers.”

“The next six months for us are going to be very exciting,” said Andrews, “with the remaining ultra-rapid stations on the Chargefox network opening, making it possible for Australian’s to travel around the country safe in the knowledge that they can charge quickly and reliably along the way.”

Charefox has over 300 public chargers in operation. With four ultra-rapid stations now operational along the east coast and 18 more, including sites in Western Australia and Tasmania, scheduled for completion before 2019, all powered by solar PV, the future of EV travel in Australia is near and bright.