Victoria’s solar PV rebate out of stock for July

Increased audits will inspect system installation, component quality and also householder experience - to ensure compliance with the Solar Homes program.

Victoria’s Solar Homes program kicked off on Monday, with a half of solar rebates available in July snapped in the first day. On Thursday, Solar Victoria’s website showed the July quota providing a rebate of up to $2,225 for PV system installation was filled.

“There’s been a huge response to the July release and rebates for solar panels are now full. The next release will be available from 1 August,” the site states.

Under the second round of the program, the Victorian government has introduced a quota with 3,333 rooftop solar rebates available each month with the goal to roll out the program safely and fairly. As expected, the revamped first-in best-dressed program has attracted a lot of buzz after being originally oversubscibed and temporarily halted.

There’s been a huge response to our Solar Homes rebate release with July’s allocation of 3,333 rooftop solar rebates fully subscribed. Plenty of rebates are still available for rental properties, solar hot water & batteries. The program will re-open for applications on 1 August. — Lily D'Ambrosio MP (@LilyDAmbrosioMP) July 3, 2019

A number of other measures have been taken to deal with difficulties that have plagued round one of Victoria’s Solar Homes program. This includes a more stringent auditing program involving post-installation inspections carried out by Solar Victoria, the government’s decision to introduce safety and industry accreditation requirements for installers and solar retailers, and optimization of the customer interface to streamline the application process.

In addition to the rooftop PV rebates which will support 49,000 installations, including 42,000 rooftop solar systems on 40,000 owner-occupied homes and 2,000 for rented homes, Solar Homes’ second round also offers battery and hot water system rebates, as well as solar interest free loans repayable over four years.

In 2019-20, there will be 1,000 rebates of up to $4,838 for a solar battery system, including 200 battery rebates available from 1 July, 400 from 1 November and 400 from 1 March.