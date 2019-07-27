South Australia’s Tesla virtual power plant powers ahead, delivering cheaper energy

Touted as the world’s largest deployment of residential solar+storage in the form of a VPP, the SA project was unveiled last year under the previous Labor government. Although the Liberal Party initially opposed the VPP plans and instead promoted the idea of a home battery subsidy scheme during its election campaign, the SA Liberal government has moved both projects forward.

The government launched its $100 million Home Battery Scheme in October to subsidize the cost of buying a home energy storage system for up to 40,000 South Australian households. Meanwhile, the Tesla VPP completed Phase one, the trial phase, which saw 5 kW/13.5 kWh rooftop solar+storage (respectively) systems provided to Housing Trust (state/social housing) properties for no cost on an opt-in basis.

According to the state government, the results from the first 100 batteries demonstrated the success of the concept with households seeing their grid consumption reduced by more than 70%, leading to lower power bills. In Phase 2, the project welcomed a new partner on board, community-based retailer Energy Locals, towards the goal to deliver rooftop solar and a Tesla Powerwall 2 battery to 1,000 low income households. The SA VPP trial phases have been supported by a $2 million grant and $20 million loan from the South Australian Renewable Technology Fund.

“Results from Phase 1 and Phase 2 are already contributing towards the design of the potential Phase 3 to enable as many families as possible to benefit from this program,” said van Holst Pellekaan. “In particular smaller 5kW solar systems are already being trialled to allow for more properties with smaller roofs or other physical constraints to be included.”