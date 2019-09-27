Australia’s largest EV charging network announces first phase sites

Australia’s largest public EV charging network has revealed the 22 locations that make up the first phase of its network rollout around the country. The network, currently consisting of five charging stations, is expected to grow to over 100 ultra-rapid sites.

The first phase of Chargefox’s network rollout will link Adelaide to Brisbane via Melbourne and Sydney, with additional sites in Western Australia (WA) and Tasmania. All ultra-rapid power stations are powered by 100% renewable energy. EV owners can now drive free of range-anxiety and stress from Brissie to the City of Churches.

“Our plans to complete the first phase of our ultra-rapid network are well underway now,” said Marty Andrews, Chargefox CEO, “From our rapid growth over the past two years, we’re learning how drivers in Australia use EVs, and are now using those lessons in future planning to grow the network Australians need.”

Chargefox announced charging stations in the following locations:

NSW: Gundagai, Sydney, Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Karuah, Cooma, Shell Cove and Goulburn

VIC: Ballarat, Moe and Horsham

TAS: Central Tasmania

SA: Greater Adelaide and Keith

WA: West Perth and Australind

“We’re committed to making EV charging simple, fast and clean,” continued Andrews, “and are thrilled to be leading the way in making this a reality for all Australians.”

Earlier this month Chargefox opened its fifth ultra-rapid charging station in Torquay, Victoria, now an EV gateway to the Great Ocean Road. Melbourne buyers of the newly arrived Tesla Model 3 will now have to fork out a bit extra for a set of roof racks now that EV drivers can travel freely from the city to Bells Beach.

The charging stations are equipped with both CHAdeMO and CCS2 plug types, suitable for all current and future DC-capable EVs, including Tesla via an adapter.

“More of these charging stations will boost tourism, reduce carbon emissions and help us build a cleaner, more sustainable future,” said Victoria’s Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, The Hon. Lily D’Ambrosio.

Chargefox received funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) as part of ARENA’s Advancing Renewables Program.