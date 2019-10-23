Jinko launches Tiger module Down Under

From pv magazine global

Chinese module giant JinkoSolar today officially launched its 20.78% efficient Tiger product at the All-Energy Australia 2019 trade show in Melbourne, just a day after revealing details of a panel order from Hungary.

The solar manufacturer unveiled its nine-busbar, mono PERC product at the Australian trade show, claiming a power output of up to 460 Wp thanks to a half-cut cell design and the inclusion of the company’s Tiling Ribbon technology.

Jinko said the tiling ribbon innovation removes gaps between cells, to raise efficiency, and the half-cut cell design also reduces cell mismatch and power ribbon losses.

You can stay up to date with developments in Melbourne with pv magazine Australia’s live blog from the event.

The product launch came in the wake of yesterday’s announcement of a 13.6 MW panel order by Dutch engineering, procurement and construction services provider Photon Energy for a three-project, 19-power plant portfolio in Hungary.

The Chinese company will supply products for projects in Tiszakécske, Almásfüzitő and Nagyecsed which Jinko says will generate 16 GWh per year.