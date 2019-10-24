All Energy Australia Day 2

SMA Power UP lunch
At the @SMA_Australia Power UP lunch at Munich Brauhaus for #AllEnergyAU @AllEnergyAU pic.twitter.com/LOYNgTvyR4
— pv magazine Australia (@pvmagazineoz) October 24, 2019
A fantastic opening plenary session at All Energy Australia this morning
Ivor Frischknecht, a director of C4NET and CleanCo Queensland, introduced the morning with encouragement, saying Australia has faced greater disruption to its energy system before (such as gas versus electricity in the gold-rush era), and it went very well…
Enter Enrique Iriarte, Director of Innovation and Technology at Acciona, said, “We develop technology for the present and for the future.” Among Acciona’s solutions in the field are wind turbine towers, encased in flexible adhesive solar modules. “Why not use the same place to generate energy from the sun and the wind?”
Why not generate enormous amounts of solar and wind and create a whole new renewable-energy industry for Australia? Darren Miller CEO of ARENA demonstrated how far Australia’s hydrogen potential has already come, and summed up that “hydrogen is going to be this technology just like Netflix” — which provided a lower-cost, more convenient entertainment system leveraging off the low-cost of high-speed broadband. So hydrogen will leverage the low costs of abundant solar and wind to provide a game changing renewable energy fuel — one that could go from zero to 100% in a decade or two.
The following “rockstar” panel of energy luminaries got down in the dirt of how the shift in energy supply will affect the design of Australia’s electricity system — it demonstrated in case studies and research the tremendous opportunity and challenges posed by distributed energy resources:
Among the key observations:
Ivor Frischknect:
We need DERs to be a fully integrated part of the system. We have grid problems as a result of rooftop generation in a very localised way, so making changes in system design is very urgent.
Audrey Zibelman, CEO of AEMO:
We can’t talk about the energy system as transitioning. The energy system in Australia has transitioned. The power system is a combination of multiple systems that all need to work together. They’re challenges we have to start managing now.
Guy Chalkley, MD of Western Power:
One of our challenges is that rooftop solar penetration means we probably put the equivalent of a new power station onto our network every few months… Three years ago, we were talking about what the system high will be, people are now taking on bets on how low it will be. Our really bad scenario at the moment is three days of really heavy sun and then a cloudy day ….
Anthea Harris, Deputy Secretary for Energy, DELWP, in Victoria:
A big program like solar homes can be used to drive better outcomes: safety for households and installers; quality of kit that gets put on to people’s houses … We’ve already used that program to ensure that all inverters installed under our scheme are smart inverters; all the batteries that we’re rolling out, we’ve required them to be VPP ready.
Sara Bell, Founder, Tempus, an innovator in getting businesses to use energy more flexibly:
In January this year, when there was sustained high air temperature in Adelaide of 23 degrees, we pre-chilled the air conditioning units of our customers, so that we could turn them off during the price spike, while still delivering exactly the same comfort level that everyone wanted in their buildings. That saved, at one site alone $70,000.
Lior Handelsman, Founder Solar Edge:
You can have millions of separate systems, and pool them into one dispatchable smart load that gives network operators and utilities the ability to dispatch as they need to.
Rob Murray-Leach, Head of Policy at the Energy Efficiency Council:
Japan lost 30% of its generation after Fukushima.They replaced 100 TWh of lost nuclear energy with energy efficiency in a very, very short period of time.
What else is happening in the Australian market?
German inverter giant SMA Solar Technology reports that the Australian large scale solar market has exceeded its expectations in 2019, as big PV projects continue to move forward despite regulatory uncertainty. Read more:
SMA bolsters grid integration service, Australian solar market “blueprint” of things to come
The Clean Energy Council and Monash Business School have combined forces to provide an educational scholarship for women in the renewable energy industry looking to better their negotiation and public speaking skills. Read more:
CEC & Monash Business School combine forces to offer women in leadership grant
The Northern Territory Government has released a discussion paper as it looks to form a coherent strategy toward electric vehicle integration. Read more:
NT releases EV discussion paper in drive towards implementable strategy
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has undertaken a review on how Australia compares with other international power systems and suggested that the theoretical limits on wind and solar penetration may need to be defined with an eye on the power system stability. Read more:
AEMO brings up staged approach to energy transition
SolarEdge, one of the world’s foremost solar inverter companies, has announced its shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) with the release of its EV charging single phase inverter. Read more:
SolarEdge integrates EVs with two-in-one solution
The Brisbane-based energy storage manufacturer has been approved by Australia’s Clean Energy Council for its SunRise Home Battery system. Read more:
RedEarth earns CEC approval for home battery systems
SMA has introduced a firmware update to its inverter range that will take whole or partially shaded modules out of the power output equation. Read more:
Advanced MPP tracking introduced with SMA ShadeFix
Electricity is the single biggest cost incurred in the winemaking process. Looking to save on bills, and save the environment, wineries across Australia are rapidly up-taking solar PV. Read more:
Do I detect a hint of sunlight? Australia’s wineries harvest solar energy
The NSW Solar for Low Income Households trial announced last year began this week with room for up to 3,000 successful applicants to enjoy the significant savings to household electricity bills provided by a rooftop solar PV installation. Read more:
NSW Solar for Low Income Households trial begins
The pv magazine team yesterday evening!
We want to thank NEXTracker for putting on a lovely function by the river yesterday evening.
Trina closing in on first Australian TrinaPro project
At one time the former dominant module supplier to Australia, Trina Solar is now looking to gain traction in the utility-scale segment with its integrated TrinaPro product. And it’s closing in on locking its first TrinaPro project in Australia – a 10 MW array that would be set for construction in 2020, all things going to plan.
TrinaPro integrates the company’s modules, tracker and power electronics into an integrated PV power plant design – that it says can deliver at least a 3-5% power output boost over conventional systems. Trina reports that it has supplied 3 GW of project globally with TrinaPro.
Trina reports that the power boost through deploying its integrated module, tracker, inverter product comes from the ability to apply intelligent algorithms that optimize aspects such as tracker orientation and inverter MPPT.
“Trina is the [project] designer and will work closely with the EPC and how to do the system construction,” said Ku Junheon, Trina’s Senior Sales Director, APAC. “For that aspect Trina will not take away the EPC job. EPC is not our business focus.”
Trina says that it currently enjoys 20% market share in the ‘non utility’ segment of the Australian market.
View of the trade show floor
Once again the buzz in the air is palpable at All Energy Australia on Day 2!
What's happening around All Energy Australia?
Great presentation from @darrenhmiller head of @ARENA_aus about the extraordinary potential for renewable hydrogen. Australia can power Asia and the world. #AllEnergyAU pic.twitter.com/dxHBgDqAhS
— Kane Thornton (@kanethornton) October 23, 2019
Renewable energy industry buzzzzz @AllEnergyAU @cleannrgcouncil @EECouncil #EnergyEfficiency #renewableenergy pic.twitter.com/Ou6np2HEGL
— Stephanie Bashir (@StephanieBashi2) October 23, 2019
#exports are the pot of gold at the end of the #hydrogen rainbow” – @darrenhmiller 🌈💰@ARENA_aus @nrgefficiencyau @EECouncil #energytransition #AllEnergyAU #EEE19 pic.twitter.com/WG2QDlq2oW
— Holly Taylor (@hollymtaylor_) October 23, 2019
The full power house from Q Cells
Entering the Australian market 10 years ago, Hanwha Q Cells solar module developers and manufacturers would not have foreseen the market for home batteries, nor the potential that distributed energy resources (DER) would provide to Australia’s transmission system at a time of rapid transition from coal-fired power to renewable-energy sources.
DER has been the underlying hot topic at All Energy, as loads shifted from utility-scale projects to rooftop resources, and Q Cells launched its Q.Home integrated battery-inverter package into the fray.
“We’re trying to build today’s foundation for a better energy future tomorrow,” said Ricky Gu, System Engineering Manager for Hanwha Q Cells as he introduced the wall-mounted version (there is also a floor-standing unit) of Q.Home to an interested crowd.
A 10-year product-and-performance warranty that wraps Q Cells rooftop solar systems with the Q.Home smart-battery package is billed as the biggest drawcard for consumers who don’t want to wrangle multiple longevity guarantees. The system is also scalable, from 4 kWh to 12 kWh.
As a multitasker, Q.Home can simultaneously take in solar irradiance, and discharge to power your appliances, while reporting to a remote-monitoring platform. And the integrated system comes with a 3 kW backup circuit — to keep your fridge, router, laptop and a few lights running in case of blackout monitoring.
“Even though it has a 5 kW inverter,” says Gu, Q.Home will accept solar system oversizing up to 6.6 kW, and is expandable as your needs increase — say when that EV glides into your garage.
VPP and load-shifting capabilities for Q.Home are being developed in tandem with SwitchDin — known for it’s DER-management software, and should be available by end of year, says Gu.
The battery itself, he adds, is a product of Samsung, another renowned Korean technology company, while the inverter is produced by Hansol — making Q.Home fully Korean manufactured.
Gu and his Q Cells colleagues laugh about batteries shrinking in stature as they gain in power. Not long ago, he says, a battery of Q.Home capability would have been about half the size of the bar being set up for happy hour at the Q Cells stand. Now it’s a sleek moulded unit, barely protruding from its wall mount.
How the Tiger got its stripes
At the tail end of an All Energy Day day 1 that only highlighted the competitiveness of the solar-module market, Dr Hao Jin, R&D Vice President of JinkoSolar, officially announced Tiger.
With a module efficiency of 20.78%, the new product can generate up to 460 Wp of power. Dr Jin heralded it as “a roadmap for the performance of the solar cell”.
He said that most significant among the breakthroughs behind the performance increase, is tiling ribbon technology, which improves the lifetime of the modules, reduces the inter-cell gap and increases efficiency.
In addition, Tiger’s 9-busbar technology reduces the distance between the main busbar and finger grid line, which minimises resistance loss and increases power output. Half-cut construction improves shading tolerance.
The Tiger is available in mono- and bifacial configurations. “Personally,” said Dr Jin, “I like the transparent backsheet bifacial.”
Speaking at the Tiger launch, Alok Verma JinkoSolar’s Key Account Leader for Utility Projects in Australia, said the company is currently modelling bifacial modules for several large-scale solar farms in Australia; and can demonstrate via testbeds in China the increase in power output delivered when the rear panels face various surfaces, such as grass, sand, white painted surfaces and cement, as might be found in rooftop installations.
It’s a jungle out there, and Jinko names its products accordingly.
Read more at:
SMA bolsters grid integration service
SMA bolsters grid integration service, Australian solar market “blueprint” of things to come: German inverter giant SMA Solar Technology reports that the Australian large scale solar market has exceeded its expectations in 2019, as… https://t.co/LlOKcbqrzp #pv #solarpv #solar pic.twitter.com/7ah4ew3aRM
— pv magazine Australia (@pvmagazineoz) October 23, 2019