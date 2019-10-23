RedEarth earns CEC approval for home battery systems

Solar and battery start-up RedEarth’s SunRise home battery has become the first Australian-made and owned product to be featured on the Clean Energy Council’s approved list of inverters in the all-in-one BESS category. This means its residential battery solution will be eligible for all government grant and subsidy programs.

“To be the first Australian owned manufacturer with a residential battery system on the approved CEC list is a huge milestone for RedEarth,” RedEarth Co-Founder and CTO Chris Winter said. “With Australians embracing the benefits of solar energy storage more than ever before, we are proud to be providing consumers with a residential battery solution that is 100% manufactured by Australians in Australia.”

SunRise is an Australian outdoor-rated, plug-and-play battery system. Focused on long-term reliability, SunRise has a storage capacity between 3.3 – 26kWh to meet the average Australian home’s daily energy consumption.

The system can be monitored remotely to ensure it is operating optimally and additional batteries can be added as needs grow.

Founded in 2013 by the co-founder of ASX-listed RedFlow, Chris Winter, and Charles Walker, an investment banker and former head of corporate development at RedFlow, RedEarth is one of Australia’s first owned and operated domestic producers of energy storage systems for residential, commercial and industrial use.

In August, the company locked in $4.75 million in Series A funding from government, institutional and family investors. The government funding came from the $80 million Business Development Fund, which was established by the Queensland Government to help businesses commercialise cutting-edge research, or innovative ideas, products and services. The first company to receive support through the fund was the supplier of electric vehicle chargers, Tritium.

In the next four years, RedEarth aims to manufacture over $70 million worth of battery systems and to invest in additional research and development.