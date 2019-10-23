SolarEdge integrates EVs with two-in-one solution

The EV charging single phase inverter, set for release in Q4 of 2019, is a two-in-one EV charger and solar inverter allowing for simultaneous solar monitoring and EV charging and scheduling. The two-pronged attack means that not only is a homeowner maximising their solar energy usage, but charging their EV much faster through the product’s innovative solar boost mode.
The solar boost mode technology plays between grid and solar power to allow for EV charging up to 4 times faster than a standard mode 2 charger.
The technology also features a smart mode allowing further energy independence to homeowners by more efficiently diverting the house’s solar PV produced energy to EV charging. The result is reduced electricity bills and a lower carbon footprint.
By combining EV charging capability and a solar inverter, consumers can save on the cost of two separate pieces of hardware and installation.
SolarEdge, like other global solar companies such as Hanwha Q Cells with the release of its Q.Home integrated system, is looking to set itself up as a one-stop-shop for the residential solar market. The release of the EV charging single phase inverter further bolsters this ambition, as the new product can be seamlessly integrated with the company’s smart panels.
As more consumers look to lower their electricity costs and their carbon footprints, the desire for fully integrated residential systems is growing. The days of simply installing solar panels on your rooftop and putting your feet up for a while are gone. Now, with the rapidly evolving EV market and an ability to interconnect an inverter and monitoring system between a household’s solar energy and their EV, homeowners can put their feet up for good.
SolarEdge is currently showcasing their new product at All-Energy Australia, booth #N131.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.