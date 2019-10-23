SolarEdge integrates EVs with two-in-one solution

The EV charging single phase inverter, set for release in Q4 of 2019, is a two-in-one EV charger and solar inverter allowing for simultaneous solar monitoring and EV charging and scheduling. The two-pronged attack means that not only is a homeowner maximising their solar energy usage, but charging their EV much faster through the product’s innovative solar boost mode.

The solar boost mode technology plays between grid and solar power to allow for EV charging up to 4 times faster than a standard mode 2 charger.

The technology also features a smart mode allowing further energy independence to homeowners by more efficiently diverting the house’s solar PV produced energy to EV charging. The result is reduced electricity bills and a lower carbon footprint.

By combining EV charging capability and a solar inverter, consumers can save on the cost of two separate pieces of hardware and installation.

SolarEdge, like other global solar companies such as Hanwha Q Cells with the release of its Q.Home integrated system, is looking to set itself up as a one-stop-shop for the residential solar market. The release of the EV charging single phase inverter further bolsters this ambition, as the new product can be seamlessly integrated with the company’s smart panels.

As more consumers look to lower their electricity costs and their carbon footprints, the desire for fully integrated residential systems is growing. The days of simply installing solar panels on your rooftop and putting your feet up for a while are gone. Now, with the rapidly evolving EV market and an ability to interconnect an inverter and monitoring system between a household’s solar energy and their EV, homeowners can put their feet up for good.

SolarEdge is currently showcasing their new product at All-Energy Australia, booth #N131.