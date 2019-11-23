City of Melbourne invites second renewable energy tender

Seven Melbourne businesses and universities have joined forces to purchase 113 GWh of energy in the second tender for the Melbourne Renewable Energy Project (MREP). The initiative builds on the success and insights of the first MREP project which led to the construction of the 80 MW Crowlands Wind Farm, near Ararat.

The tender for the second MREP released on Friday has not been made publicly available. The purchasing group facilitated by the City of Melbourne includes RMIT University, Deakin University, Cbus Property, ISPT Property, Fulton Hogan, Citywide Asphalt, and Mondelez International.

“This project would lead to university campuses, manufacturing facilities, shopping centres, retail stores and office buildings across Melbourne being powered using renewable energy,” City of Melbourne Deputy Lord Mayor Arron Wood. “It will support industry in a rural area and provide a tangible example of climate change leadership.”