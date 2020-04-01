More postponements due to Covid-19

As Covid-19 tightens its grip, major events for the clean energy industry are being canceled or postponed around the world. In Australia, several conferences and events organized by the Clean Energy Council (CEC) have been moved to later dates as the result of the pandemic.

Previously, the CEC postponed and canceled a number of events, but now the list got longer, including the Australian Clean Energy Summit and Energy Next. The two events were scheduled for July and have been postponed until next year.

Energy Next was scheduled to debut this year alongside the Australian Clean Energy Summit. The event was launched by the CEC, Australia’s peak body for the renewable energy industry, in partnership with Reed Exhibitions Australia, organizers of All-Energy Australia, with the goal to support clean energy adoption and energy efficiency improvement in New South Wales.

“In the context of the current situation, and following the Australian Government directive, we have made the difficult but appropriate decision to postpone Energy Next, which was planned to be held in Sydney from 14th – 15th July 2020, until 2021,” the event organizers said. New event information is already displayed on the Energy Next website – the next year’s edition will still take place at the International Convention Centre at Darling Harbour in Sydney, on 13-14 July.

According to the CEC website, even events planned for much later in the year will be affected. The Energy Storage Forum originally scheduled to take place on September 3 has been postponed until 2021. Another event, Newcastle Installer Night on November 11, has been canceled. Meanwhile, Australia’s largest clean energy show All-Energy has issued no such information and remains scheduled for October 21-22.

Only this week, the largest fair in Europe dedicated to the solar and energy storage sectors – Intersolar Europe – was postponed until June next year, while Intersolar South America, originally scheduled to take place in August, was moved to November 16-18, 2020.