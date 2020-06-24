Risen Energy signs 150 MW Australian distribution agreement

China’s Risen Energy has signed a 150 MW distribution agreement with One Stop Warehouse (OSW) in its largest such contract in Australia to date. Under the deal, OSW will have exclusive rights to sell Risen’s 370W 132-cell mono PERC half cut Jaegar module and will be the first Australian distributor to sell Risen’s Titan 210mm cell series module for rooftop application.
This is an upgrade from last year’s 100 MW deal between the two companies and will be valid from July 1 to the end of June next year. The last year’s deal was Risen’s previously largest contract signed with an Australian distributor giving OSW exclusive rights to sell Risen’s Jaeger 330W module, featuring 120 mono PERC half-cut cells.
In addition to the upgraded Jeager module line, OSW will be selling Risen’s high-performance Titan series modules, which will be available in the Australian market in early 2021. Released in December 2019, Risen’s Titan line uses 50, 210mm (M12) mono PERC cells, which are cut into three pieces before assembly, delivering a power range of between 485 – 510 Wp.
Risen claims that the Titan’s outstanding power cuts installation time by 11-20% when compared against 415-450 W modules. It is a big module, with dimensions measuring 2240 x 1102 x 30mm and weighing 31.5kg. In a bifacial format, Risen deploys dual-glass encapsulation, and when achieving its maximum bifacial boost of 30% the Titan can come in at a whopping 638 Wp.
In a virtual signing ceremony held this week, Eric Lee, Risen Energy Australia General Manager, said Risen will “continue to provide OSW with high technology products and support them in their sales efforts”. He also expressed Risen’s excitement in being a part of Australia’s thriving rooftop sector and their desire to support the Australian transition into a greener future.
Last year, Risen announced that it had achieved the highest jump in rooftop panel sales in the Australian market in a one-year period with 120 MW of sold PV panels. The manufacturer described this result as a phenomenal outcome, considering that it had only achieved 1 MW of module sales in 2014, and 20 MW of sales one year earlier in the period between August 2017 and August 2018.
OSW Head of Procurement and Marketing, Andy Cheng, said that he is “delighted to see Risen’s growth as one of the most popular brands in the Australian market” and that it is “exciting to work with such an accomplished supplier”.
In addition to its rooftop PV presence, Risen Energy Australia also plans to invest in renewable energy projects with the accumulated capacity in excess of 2 GW and to expand in the energy storage sector. The 132 MW Merredin Solar Farm in WA and the 121 MW Yarranlea Solar Farm in Queensland are part of these ambitious plans and both projects have been connected to the grid for their staging procedures.
