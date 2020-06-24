Risen Energy signs 150 MW Australian distribution agreement

China’s Risen Energy has signed a 150 MW distribution agreement with One Stop Warehouse (OSW) in its largest such contract in Australia to date. Under the deal, OSW will have exclusive rights to sell Risen’s 370W 132-cell mono PERC half cut Jaegar module and will be the first Australian distributor to sell Risen’s Titan 210mm cell series module for rooftop application.

This is an upgrade from last year’s 100 MW deal between the two companies and will be valid from July 1 to the end of June next year. The last year’s deal was Risen’s previously largest contract signed with an Australian distributor giving OSW exclusive rights to sell Risen’s Jaeger 330W module, featuring 120 mono PERC half-cut cells.

In addition to the upgraded Jeager module line, OSW will be selling Risen’s high-performance Titan series modules, which will be available in the Australian market in early 2021. Released in December 2019, Risen’s Titan line uses 50, 210mm (M12) mono PERC cells, which are cut into three pieces before assembly, delivering a power range of between 485 – 510 Wp.

Risen claims that the Titan’s outstanding power cuts installation time by 11-20% when compared against 415-450 W modules. It is a big module, with dimensions measuring 2240 x 1102 x 30mm and weighing 31.5kg. In a bifacial format, Risen deploys dual-glass encapsulation, and when achieving its maximum bifacial boost of 30% the Titan can come in at a whopping 638 Wp.