Seraphim signs 150 MW distribution agreement with Raystech

Changzhou-based PV module maker Seraphim entered into a 150 MW PV module supply deal with Australian wholesaler Raystech Group at the SNEC 2020 PV Power Expo that took place in Shanghai over the weekend. The deal comes hot on the heels of a 50 MW Australian distribution agreement signed between the two companies in June.

Under both deals, Seraphim will supply its recently unveiled S3 series half-cell monocrystalline PERC modules with power capacity up to 440 W combined with a conversion efficiency exceeding 19.78%. Combining 166mm-size silicon wafers with multi-busbar and half-cut cell technology, the high-efficiency S3 modules are said to be the right fit for Australian rooftop PV customers with only 15 modules necessary to build a nation-average household system of 6.6kW.

While the 6-7kW system size category remains the largest segment of Australia’s booming rooftop solar market, the latest data show that the mega-household solar systems greater than 10kW are growing in popularity. That said, high-efficiency modules are particularly attractive to prospective solar households as they can bring BoS and labor savings. In addition, the S3 module series is said to be the right choice for large-scale industrial, commercial and ground-mounted solar projects.

Seraphim, which entered the Australian market only a year after its foundation in 2011, said the cooperation with Brisbane-based Raystech will stretch beyond Australasia and explore the global distribution market. “Raystech has brought efficient and attractive Seraphim products with professional and appropriate services to the various regions via its distribution network in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and Europe,” Polaris Li, President of Seraphim, said.