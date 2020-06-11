Seraphim signs module supply agreement in Australia

Changzhou-based PV module maker Seraphim is readying to deliver its recently unveiled S3 series half-cell monocrystalline PERC modules to the Australian market under a 50 MW supply deal with the local wholesaler and importer, Raystech Group. The new series, which is targeted for the rooftop PV market segment, offers up to 370W of power output and efficiency exceeding 19.80%.

Combining 166mm-size silicon wafers with multi-busbar and half-cut cell technology, the high-efficiency S3 modules are said to be the right fit for Australian customers with only 18 modules necessary to build a nation-average household system of 6.6kW. While the 6-7kW system size category remains the largest segment of Australia’s booming rooftop solar market, the latest data show that the mega-household solar systems greater than 10kW are growing in popularity. That said, high-efficiency modules are particularly attractive to prospective solar households as they can bring BoS and labor savings.

Seraphim entered the Australian market in 2012 and managed to earn trust of local customers. “Over the past few years, we have managed to maintain our presence on the top-10 solar module brands list with our strong customer base,” said Seraphim President Polaris Li. “Our collaboration with Raystech will help us carry forward our promise to bring the most efficient, innovative and cost saving clean energy solutions to Australian customers.”

The company’s range of products includes shingled modules, various half-cell series, including bifacials, and smart solutions, such as 325W Seraphim MX modules installed at one of the “small but smart” solar farms – the 9 MW Kanowna project in northern New South Wales. “Seraphim has built a competitive product profile with a wide range of PV modules that are ideal for all types of installations,” said Wei Han, CEO of Raystech. “Joining hands with this dynamic and powerful company like Seraphim is a very positive step for Raystech.”

Most recently, Seraphim was recognized as a top performer in PVEL/DNV GL PV Module Reliability Scorecard for its PID results, marking the third year the company has earned prestigious designations for product quality and reliability.

With more than 8GW of its modules installed in over 40 countries to date, Seraphim is actively expanding its production capacity. In February, Seraphim and Chinese manufacturer Lu’An Solar unveiled a plan to establish a 5 GW PV panel manufacturing facility in the Jiangsu Yixing Economic Development Zone, in China’s Jiangsu province. The two manufacturers said that they will produce the high-efficiency modules at the new facility, but they did not disclose any additional details. Seraphim and Lu’An Solar are already jointly operating a 1 GW solar factory in Shanxi province, where they produce half-cell solar modules, including dual glass and bifacial PV products.