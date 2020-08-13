Australia’s largest green hydrogen trial gets go-ahead

The hydrogen gas will be injected into Jemena's distribution network to supply homes, power buses and generate electricity.

Australia’s largest renewable gas trial has been given the tick of approval from the Berejiklian government, paving the way for more clean energy, more jobs and an $18 million boost to the local economy. The Western Sydney Green Gas Project will run over five years to demonstrate the commercial feasibility of power-to-gas technology.

The $18 million project, first unveiled by gas utility Jemena in 2018 and partially funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), will produce green hydrogen, inject it into the existing gas network, and test how hydrogen gas can be stored and used for cooking, heating and hot water in Sydney homes and businesses.

The Western Sydney Green Gas Project was fast-tracked as part of NSW’s post-Covid-19 recovery to keep people in jobs and economy moving. On top of that, the flagship project is expected to inform the state’s transition to an economically and environmentally sustainable energy supply.

“This will help to position NSW as a nation-leader in green gas supply and storage projects as we transition to a low carbon gas network,” Energy Minister Matt Kean said. “It will also help us reach our ambitious aspiration of injecting 10 percent hydrogen into our gas network by 2030.”

While no news of the trial was heard since Jemena announced the purchase of its first electrolyzer last year, the Western Sydney Green Gas Project grabbed headlines again this week after the gas utility committed to produce and deliver green hydrogen from early 2021 to Hyundai’s Macquarie Park headquarters, Australia’s only permanent refueling station.

“The $18 million Western Sydney Green Gas Project will be a prototype for future green hydrogen projects,” Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said. “Hydrogen can revolutionise the fuel and gas industry, creating opportunities for low emissions technologies and jobs.”

Construction will commence in the next three months, with the facility due to be completed by early next year.