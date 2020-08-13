Battery manufacturing capacity set to increase fourfold to 1.3 TWh by 2030

From pv magazine global

Grid-tied energy storage applications and electric vehicles are riding on a wave of substantial growth. Hence, lithium-ion batteries, a key item for such products, have to be produced at a similarly growing rate. Compared to 2019 production levels, the global production capacity pipeline will skyrocket fourfold, reaching 1.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2030.

Research firm Wood Mackenzie has compiled production capacity plans over the next decade from 50 vendors, for which the analysts counted 119 battery manufacturing sites.

Asia Pacific is likely to retain its leading position in the battery business with manufacturers CATL, LG Chem, BYD and SK Innovation leading the global pack. The region currently accounts for about 80% of global manufacturing capacity, and this will only change marginally over the next 10 years, according to the report.

“Within Asia Pacific, China dominates the pipeline capacity and is expected to double its capacity from 345 gigawatt-hour (GWh) in 2020 to more than 800 GWh by 2030,” says Wood Mackenzie senior analyst Mitalee Gupta. “In addition to local vendors’ rapid expansion in China, foreign manufacturers such as LG Chem, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation have also been adding new lines after they became eligible for subsidies from the Chinese government in 2019.”