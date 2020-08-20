World’s largest battery storage system now operational

From pv magazine USA

Over the next two years, the title of “largest active battery storage project” is one that will be held by quite a few projects, though none for long. Today, the holder of that title is LS Power’s 250 MW Gateway project, located in the East Otay Mesa community in San Diego County, California.

While still the largest operational storage project in the world, Gateway still hasn’t achieved its maximum capacity. It currently sits at 230 MW of operational capacity, with the last 20 MW set to come online by the end of the month.

Construction was handled by McCarthy Building Companies, while NEC built the system with LG Chem batteries and SMA inverters, according to LS Power VP of Energy Storage Cody Hill. Although LS Power has not yet shared that project’s MWh capacity, it will almost certainly be between 1 GWh and 1.5 GWh once completed, as it’s rare to see large-scale storage outside of the four-to-six-hour duration range.

Following the completion of the Gateway project, LS Power will be keeping the large-scale storage train rolling in the months and years to come. The company currently has in its pipeline the 200 MW Diablo Energy Storage facility in Pittsburg, California, the 125 MW LeConte Energy Storage facility in Calexico, California, and the massive 316 MW Ravenswood energy storage project under development in Queens, New York.